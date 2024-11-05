A big showdown between TNA Knockouts is set for the next Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport show.

On Tuesday, it was announced that TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich will go one-on-one against highly touted newcomer to the division and former WWE NXT Superstar, Lei Ying Lee (Xia Li), at the event scheduled for November 24 in Jersey City, N.J.

“Choose your fighter,” the announcement began. “Get your tickets now to watch it in person.”

Also scheduled for the 11/24 show is MVP vs. Josh Barnett, as well as action featuring Josh Alexander, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Matt Makowski, Kevin Ku and Dominic Garrini.

For information on tickets, visit SeeTickets.us.