Show: Wrestling Epicenter

Guest: “Sick Boy” Scott Vick

Date: 08/28/2026

Your Host: “Arizona” James Walsh

If you were one of the tens of millions of wrestling fans tuning in during the late 1990’s Monday Night Wars, you saw our guest this week on WCW Monday Nitro with Raven and The Flock. A big man who could fly through the air and spring off the ropes like none before him, Sick Boy carved a niche for himself with his unique wrestling style and athletic ability. After his WCW run, he had a few year run with WWE though the TV appearances were sparce.

From growing up with Sean O’Haire to Chris Kanyon seeing talent in him all the way to the Katie Vick angle in WWE, we cover a lot of ground in an hour plus conversation with the unsung hero that is “Sick Boy” Scott Vick!

Watch on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NtBnaz9MFN0

Wrestling Epicenter Site: https://www.WrestlingEpicenter.com

Sick Boy’s Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61550024942738

Don’t forget to check out http://www.WrestlingEpicenter.com for more interviews like this. If you’re a FLock fan, we’ve had on nearly every Flock member now. Raven, Stevie Richards, Perry Saturn, Reese, Scotty Riggs, Lodi, and now Sick Boy have all joined us. Also, our brand new interview with Jimmy Hart that trended #1 in sports on Twitter a few weeks ago is online as well as interviews with Hulk Hogan, Randy Savage, Bret Hart, Steve Austin, and more. All free! But, if you want to help us out, check out the store and buy somethin’, will ya?

SICK BOY:

On getting into wrestling:

“I went to a WCW event with Sean O’Haire. We went to high school together. We were in high school and were already pretty big. Gary Michael Cappetta, the announcer, saw us and came up to us and asked who we were. We told him we were fans. He told us he wasn’t just an announcer for WCW but was a talent scout and gave us his card. I kept it. I graduated in 1992. I was playing other sports… Mostly football. But, it interested me.”

On going to the WCW Power Plant:

“In the summer of 1996, I decided to tryout. I called the number and they told me that Gary wasn’t with the company anymore but I could tryout. During the summer of 1996, the Olympics were in Atlanta so WCW moved operations to Orlando. I tried out. It was a brutal tryout, by the way. But, “Pistol” Pez Whatley and Mike Winter were the trainers. Sarge (Buddy Lee Parker, DeWayne Bruce) was there but he wasn’t there as much. Each guy had their own strengths and weaknesses and were able to present that to the students and one might have been more skilled at something that the other trainer wasn’t as adept in. Man, you think of those commercials for the Power Plant and the 800 number you could call. It was tough. You could literally start with a crew of 30 guys and by the end of it, be down to 1 or 2 guys still wanting to do this.”

On Chris Kanyon noticing him:

“It was only a little while in that Kanyon came up to me and said, “Hey, you’re a little more advanced than the rest of these guys. Come with me.” And, he brought me in with himself, DDP, Bryan Clark who was Wrath, Ray Lloyd who would soon become Glacier, and, actually, Billy Kidman. I guess he (Kanyon) saw something in me because I was still very new but I was with those guys and those guys trained me also, really. I remember after training, everyone else would leave and it would be me and Kanyon left and we would get in the ring and have a 30, 40 minute match. He taught me a lot.”

On if Kanyon gets the credit he deserves:

“Probably not. Kanyon was very innovative. He would study every part of a match and why things were done certain ways. He really was incredibly intelligent.”

On DDP’s success:

“I used to go to the events with DDP and he had a video machine he would travel with and he’d dissect every move he did and he was hard on himself. He wanted to see what he did well and what he could have done better.”

On being Lance Ringo and wrestling DDP in his debut on Nitro:

“I brought out Kimberly’s Playboy. Randy Savage had just done the thing with the Playboy at the last pay per view and they were just getting Randy Savage and DDP going. So, being thrust into that, that was huge. They came to me and they said, “Come up with a name.” They suggested Johnny Ringo, the gun fighter with Wyatt Earp. I don’t know. I just didn’t picture it being that way. I didn’t like the Johny thing because it reminded me of Johnny from the Karate Kid. I didn’t want to be stuck with a name and I was going to be stuck with the name because it was on live TV. Well, somehow Lance came up. And, I thought lets go with that. I mean, Page was going to win anyway. And, I was going to be on Nitro. So, lets do it!”

On suggested characters for him before Sick Boy:

“Pez Whatley wanted me to play Sting’s cousin or brother. We had a like build and could pass for family. But, that didn’t have any legs because the nWo thing was going where it was.”

On the reports that Raven’s Flock were involved in crazy partying:

“I wasn’t involved in that to the extent that Raven, Saturn, and Billy Kidman were. And, Chris Jericho could sometimes come in to that picture as well. I was there to work. I mean, I could go out and have fun too. But, those guys were on another level. It is that rock and roll lifestyle. Plus, Raven and Saturn, those guys were already seasoned. They had already done a lot and had experience. I was a 25 year old kid who had done nothing. mean, nothing. I was just getting started. But, yes, I did see some interesting things and took part in some of them. (laughs)”

On being selected for Raven’s Flock:

“Well, I knew it was an amazing opportunity. Actually, Chris Kanyon had a lot to do with that. He is the one who went to Raven and he said, “You’ve got to get a look at this kid. He’s big. He’s young. And, he can go!” And, Raven, I think, loved that I hadn’t really been seen before. He didn’t want the group to be a lot of guys that had been repackaged a number of times. I was someone who was new and no one knew me. They told us we’d get a lot of TV time because we would be sitting there ringside every week for the whole show. And, we did. But, it was an amazing opportunity. I wish I had taken more advantage of it… And, I think Raven would say the same thing today. He wasn’t in the best of places in terms of where he was at in his life and what he was doing. Raven wasn’t the kind of guy that would take you under his wing the way Kanyon did. But, I did sit back and watch and take notes and study the psychology of what Raven was doing and what Saturn was doing. I went to Perry Saturn a little more than I did Raven. I would go to the gym with Perry Saturn and it was a little more natural going to him. But, I would study how they would plan their matches. I learned a lot from Raven. But, I think if drugs weren’t in the picture, it would have been even better.”

On if Raven’s drug problems had anything to do with why there was a ceiling for the Flock in WCW:

“No. I don’t think it had anything to do with that. I don’t think so because whatever Raven was involved with when not at the show, it had no effect on what he was doing on the show. He was always there and always delivered when it was time to deliver. What I do think it had to do with, especially when it came to why we didn’t ever have a feud with the nWo, and we discussed this amongst ourselves in the Flock… We had just as much heat as they did. We really did. Especially when we were walking dwon the steps in the arena, we had batteries thrown at us. I had tobacco juice spit on me. Whipping us with rolls of quarters! I mean, this was the initial – When we first came out. Then, of course, they started just jobbing us all out.I mean, I think there might have been some jealousy from some of the bigger stars that we got over as much as we did.”

On if he minds Sick Boy being his biggest persona:

“No, not really. I mean, even Hulk Hogan went through name changes. Here’s the thing. I was never really told what this was… I wasn’t told what Sck Boy’s persona was. So, to me, it was a work in progress. I would look up at the sky and play it that I was a little crazy. And, that is what The Flock was. We were all guys who were counter culture. Yeah, it had a grunge element mostly because of how Raven would dress and we would dress. But, each of us had our own counter culture reasons. We didn’t have theme music and we used that to stand out as well. So, one day, DDP came up to me and said, “Eric Bischoff wants to see you.” I was thinking I was called to the principal’s office. Eric Bischoff met with me and he told me I had to do something to stand out our I’d not last very long. So, that is when we were sitting in the crowd watching the shows. And, I decided, I’m going to sit on the floor. Just a little thing to make my character different… And I would look up at the ceiling and kind of seem a little off.

On if the grunge thing was really him:

“No, not really. I mean, I love Alice in Chains. But, I don’t think of them in the grunge thing. They were worlds above the grunge thing. I was never really into Nirvana. I mean, to me, grunge killed the metal. And, I loved Iron Maiden, Judas Priest, Ozzy Osbourne…. I mean, everyone looks at Nirvana as being the king pin, the hammer that crushed metal. And, I can relate to it. I wasn’t a big fan. But, I could relate to the counter culture. So, elements of that I could relate to and use as Sick Boy for sure.”

On how he could have benefitted more from The Flock:

“I should have been on the road constantly. I was on the road a good bit. But, I should have been on all the house shows getting experience. They, WCW, were horrible about developing talent.”

On being inspired by Bruiser Brody more than Hulk Hogan:

“To me, there was something different about Bruiser Brody. I mean, Hulk Hogan is iconic. Without Hulk Hogan, I’m probably not sitting here talking to you today. He became a cultural icon. But, Bruiser Brody, it just was different. He seemed more believable. And, I grew up a JCP guy, an NWA fan because to me, it just seemed mroe believable than the WWF. Except, I was a huge fan of Mr. Perfect, “Ravishing” Rick Rude, But, seeing Hulk live, and seeing his punches look kind of crappy… But, then you realize, look there’s room for all different styles in wrestling. Like, you can have Bret Hart who was an excellent technician. And, kind of OK on the mic. I think Bret Hart gets given a little more crap than he deserves for his mic work. And, then you have Hogan and you realize…. Look, you don’t have to. Like, coming from where Chris (Kanyon) and my head was at, thinking everything has to be really tight and look real…. But, then you realize the business side of it. And, in the end, it is about making money! And, I watched a thing with Ron Simmons… This will sum this up really well. Ron Simmons said if he knew he could get over as much as he did just saying “Damn” he would have done that decades before he ever said it. I think that explains it.”

On if being a bigger guy doing springboards ever hurt him in WCW:

“Not in WCW, no. I think it could have helped me more than it did. I mean, I was a 260 pound guy doing springboards off the top rope and doing stuff that the cruiserweights were doing. It helped me stand out.I mean, in later years, Shelton Benjamin started doing stuff like that. And, Brock Lesnar could do the top rope backflip. But, guys my size weren’t moving like that then. And, there was more stuff I was waiting to debut. Like, I could run up the turnbuckles and do the turn around kind of how Marc Mero used to do. There were things I held off that I could do, flips and things. But, in WWE, they told me to stop doing my drop kicks. They said to stop doing the springboards. Because, I was a guy doing the dark match and I was doing those moves. And, nobody at that time was my size doing those kind of things. So, they wanted me to stop doing that.”

On the ropes being different in WWE than WCW:

“The ropes are different. So, when I’d springboard in WWE, I’d kind of do it more towards the turnbuckles. That would help. But, yes, the ropes in WWE are completely different than the ropes in WCW.”

On the most disappointing time in The Flock:

“You mentioned the Georgia Dome show where Goldberg beat Hogan. That was the most disappointed I ever was as a wrestler. Not for that match, but my match. It was going to be me and Kidman against Sting and Lex Luger. Just being in there with Sting and Luger would have been big for us. We were told we had 8 minutes. Then, well, it was getting shorter and shorter. And, by the time it was time to go out, the Wolfpack was in the ring and they told us we had 2 minutes. We went from having 8 minutes for a match where we could show ourselves against two top level guys to being told to go out and basically take their finishes in a squash match. That was very disappointing.”

On the end of The Flock:

“When the disbanded the Flock, I asked the woman who was there… I can’t remember her name. I wish I could remember her name. I asked her, “Am I done?” And, she said, “Yeah, you’re done.” So, I went home. And, I figured I would be home for a while. Well, that next Monday, the very next week, DDP calls me and says, “Where are you, we have a match!” I said, “I was told I was done.” Well, that should show you how WCW was at the time. It was so disorganized. One person would tell you one thing and then you’d get a call asking why you weren’t at Nitro.”

On returning to WCW in 1999:

“Six months or more go by. And, I worked out this new look. I’d wear silver pants, I’d have silver in my hair. Well, that stuff, it lasts for a couple of weeks in your hair and then you have to have it redone. I kept getting delayed. So, I just went with the blonde hair. And, i came back for a match on Thunder after being gone for several months. And, it was against Rick Fuller. Nothing bad about Rick Fuller. But, he had been gone for months too. Well, I was told I was going to put him over. And, I went to Jimmy Hart. Jimmy hart became a good friend. He was sort of in charge of the younger guys. And, Jimmy was diplomatic about it. He said, “You probably should be going over. Go talk to Kevin Sullivan about it.” So, I did. And, I walked in and Kevin never looked up. I asked, “Is this the start of something between him and I or is it a one off?” He said, “It is a ne off. He’s going over because people expect you to win.” And, I was so mad, I almost threw my stuff in my car and left the building. But, I did it.”

On going to WWE:

“Well, after that, I reached out to Terry Taylor who was working for WWE and he helped get me an opportunity there.”

On why he finally joined Social Media after being somewhat unfindable before now:

“For years, people told me, “You’ve got to get on social media!” I’m sort of a dinosaur. It has taken me forever to even pay my bills online instead of through the mail. But, social media, I was kind of like, “I’ve been there, I’ve done that.” But, I started to see things about the Katie Vick angle start to be talked about and I wanted to get on and sort of shed some light on my story about it. And, of course, there are some other advantages of being on social media. So, now was the time for me to step into the 21st century!”

On how involved he was in the Katie Vick angle:

“I wasn’t involved at all in the Katie Vick angle until the very end. At that time, I was sort of done with WWE. I had a few things happen along the way in my 2 or 3 years there. So, I wasn’t working out. I was home. And, I was head deep in my business and kind of thought I might be done with WWE. Well, just like the Lance Ringo thing we talked about earlier, I was at dinner at Pizza Hut on Sunday night with my family. And, it was WWE. They said, “Can you be at Monday Night RAW tomorrow night in Canada.” I was surprised. Again, I hadn’t been working out. I was out of shape. I wasn’t prepared. But, they called and I thought, “It will be a pay day!” I hadn’t heard from them in almost a year! Well, I had seen that they had done the Katie Vick thing with Kane and Triple H. And, I thought it was kind of odd that they chose to use my last name. Well, they go, “We want you to be her brother.” And, they have me go cut a promo about Kane. So, I go in and I cut this promo talking about how Kane was this disfigured monster and my sister was the only one who showed him any kind of love or understanding. Then, there was this terrible accident. They told me to think of it like Chappaquiddick with Ted Kennedy. So, the line was that he was involved in that accident and the real question was, “Did you take advantage of her while she was alive or dead?” That is how they wanted me to end the promo. And, I did. Now, Kane and Triple H were having a match at the next pay per view, whatever that one was which was 2 or 3 weeks after this promo. And, I was going to do a run in. So, I show up at RAW the next week. I didn’t know anything. And, I think I went to one more RAW and that is when they told me, “Hey, we’re not moving forward with this character, with this program.” I wasn’t surprised about that. It was horrible! Of course, I knew it was horrible. But, I was thinking, “Ok, this is terrible. Possibly the worst in wrestling history! But, if it gets my foot back in the door!” And, I started training hard again… But, that was my thought process… And then, well, that was the end of it. And, I let it go for a long time until I saw a Tommy Dreamer interview… Well, actually, I saw Bruce Prichard talking about it. And, he was using me as a scapegoat!”

On Bruce Prichard making him out to be the reason the Katie Vick angle bombed:

“I saw him. He goes, “We brought Scott in… He jsut wasn’t ready. He had a bad match…” And, I’m like, hold on! The Katie Vick angle didn’t end because of me! It ended because it was horrible! And nobody knew the story but me. But, that little thing kept popping up and I kept seeing it and it kept rubbing me the wrong way.”

On how Tommy Dreamer’s interview brought him to social media:

“Then I saw the Tommy Dreamer thing… They wanted me to work Hunter (Triple H) at WrestleMania? He said that the plan was that I would do a run in during the Kane and Hunter match at the pay per view and I would go on to main event WrestleMania against Hunter. Now, if I was planned to wrestle Hunter at WrestleMania, maybe let the talent know? Because, I will tell you this, I promise you, I would have been in shape!”

On if he felt WWE punished him for making his bones in WCW:

“There may have been a little bit of that. But, I don’t think that was what happened with me. I didn’t really make my name there. If I had to guess, though. There may have been a little bit of that because I was using the Pedigree (as a finisher in WCW). That falls under that kind of green thing where I didn’t know any better. Everyone said, “YOu’re in a different company, it doesn’t matter!” And, it falls under the same category as… You know, the Hardy Boyz did it. Randy Orton did it (used the Diamond Cutter). But, i don’t know for sure if that had anything to do with it… I will say there were a couple of times where I got out of a car at the building and people mistook me for Hunter. They would shout out, “TRIPLE H!” But, I’m just throwing stuff at the wall right now. I don’t know for sure that any of that had to do with anything.”

On if he’s surprised by the nostalgia wrestling fans have for Raven’s Flock:

“Yeah. I get that from a lot of fans, “I grew up watching you during the (Monday Night) wars!” And, I get it. For me, I grew up watching JCP in the early 80’s and I loved the guys I watched. To be honest, though, I’m surprised there isn’t more Raven’s Flock reunions. When they do it, and we’ve done some. We did a big one last November… When we get together, it does great. I’m surprised it doesn’t happen more often than it does. But, I do love that people remember us.”