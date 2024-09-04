Powerhouse Hobbs is backstage at the UW Panther Arena tonight.

Ahead of tonight’s AEW All Out 2024 go-home episode of AEW Dynamite in Milwaukee, WI., Fightful Select is reporting that Hobbs is backstage at the show.

Whether he returns on the program or is just backstage visiting friends remains to be seen.

Hobbs last wrestled on the April 24 episode of AEW Dynamite, suffering an injury during a match with Jon Moxley.

AEW posted a tease on their X feed ahead of tonight’s show reading, “It’s AEW All Out Week and ANYTHING can happen TONIGHT LIVE on AEW Dynamite on TBS at 8/7c!”