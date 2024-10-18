Sidney Akeem says he nearly quit wrestling after he was released from WWE earlier this year.

While speaking with “MuscleManMalcolm” for a new interview, the former Reggie/SCRYPTS in WWE recalled his plans to go in a different direction after he was released from the company. Akeem became a free agent in June.

He said, “When he said that, he wasn’t just blowing smoke. I felt the genuineness in his heart. I’m like, man, it felt so good. Then to get the reception from the Chicago crowd, I’m like, man. I told him after [the match], I’m like, ‘I almost quit this when I got released or they didn’t renew my contract.’ I’m like, damn, am I really not good enough? Because I did everything that they wanted me to do, and I made lemonade out of lemons. I did everything, and I’m like, ‘What else could I have done?’ I know now what else I could have done. I’m like, should I walk away? Should I go back to the circus? I let that thought get out of my head really quickly, and the next thing you know, I had my first match on the independent scene against Jackie Cartwheel, and the thing went viral. It was like, I’m right where I need to be. Now, this is just furthering that decision. It’s tough, going from the grand stage to the grind, it is tough, and it is stressful. But when I’m inside those ropes, it feels good. I’m having fun.“

Major League Wrestling (MLW) sent out a press release today to announce a lucha fest prior to next month’s MLW x CMLL Lucha Apocalypto show in Chicago, IL. The event will take place on November 9 at Cicero Stadium.

Major League Wrestling (MLW), in collaboration with Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL), is proud to announce its largest pre-show fan meet & greet in history!

Lucha fans, this is your rare and exclusive opportunity to meet the stars of CMLL up close at Cicero Stadium in Chicago on Saturday, November 9, 2024 before Lucha Apocalypto!

From 6:00 PM to 6:45 PM, ticket holders can experience this once-in-a-lifetime chance to meet lucha libre legends. With only a limited number of meet & greet packages, pre-ordering is highly recommended to secure your spot. Note: Must have a valid ticket to Lucha Apocalypto for entry in addition to purchasing your MLW VIP package.

This special fan fest will feature some of the biggest names in lucha libre, including:

Místico

Ultimo Guerrero

Atlantis

Atlantis Jr.

Hechicero

Averno

Titan

Magnus

And more!

Important Details:

Time: 6:00 – 6:45 PM

Must have a valid ticket to Lucha Apocalypto for entry.

All sales are final.

Don’t miss your chance to meet the stars of CMLL before the biggest lucha event of the year. Be part of history at MLW’s Lucha Apocalypto!

Lucha Apocalypto live on YouTube card (9pm CT start)

MLW World Middleweight Championship

Místico (champion) vs. Titán vs. Averno

¡Trios Match!

Atlantis, Atlantis Jr. & Star Jr. vs. Barbaro Cavernario, Felino & Magnus

Esfinge & Kevin Knight vs. Último Guerrero & Hechicero

beIN SPORTS card (7pm CT start)

MLW World Heavyweight Championship

Satoshi Kojima (champion) vs. Bobby Fish

Weapons of Mass Destruction

Mads Krule Krugger vs. AKIRA

