Sol Ruca is officially part of the WWE Raw roster, but her big moment didn’t exactly go smoothly.

During this week’s episode of WWE Raw in Omaha, Nebraska, Ruca made her move to the red brand official by signing her contract in the ring alongside Raw General Manager Adam Pearce.

Simple enough, right?

Not quite.

The segment quickly took a turn when Becky Lynch made her way out, interrupting the proceedings. “The Man” confronted Pearce, clearly frustrated over not being given her previously advertised time on the show.

Ruca attempted to introduce herself, but the situation escalated almost immediately.

Things got physical in a hurry.

In the chaos, Lynch accidentally struck Pearce in the face, further throwing the segment off the rails. That’s when Ruca capitalized, dropping Lynch with her Sol Snatcher finisher.

However, the execution wasn’t exactly smooth.

There was a noticeable botch during the move, as Ruca appeared to slip on the ropes while setting up the Sol Snatcher. To her credit, she recovered quickly, but the landing and final portion of the move still came off a bit jumbled.

Even so, Ruca stood tall at the end of the segment, making a memorable, if slightly messy, first impression as an official member of the WWE Raw roster.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 5/4/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.