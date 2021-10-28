A significant number of fans reportedly left the Agganis Arena on Wednesday night before the AEW Rampage tapings ended.

It was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio how “lots and lots of people” left the arena after the opening Rampage match, which was Bryan Danielson vs. Eddie Kingston in a bout for the World title Eliminator Tournament. It was then said that “many, many, many, many people… absolutely” walked out before the Dante Martin vs. Matt Sydal match took place.

In addition to Danielson vs. Kingston and Sydal vs. Martin, the Rampage taping also featured Abadon vs. AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker in a Trick or Treat No DQ match, which closed the tapings. You can click here for full spoilers from the Rampage taping, which will air tomorrow night on TNT.

Wednesday’s AEW taping at the Agganis Arena in Boston opened with a set of “Dark: Elevation” tapings (spoilers here) for next Monday, then the two-hour live Dynamite that aired last night on TNT, and then the Rampage taping.

