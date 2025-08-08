Disney is shelling out big bucks to help spread the word about the reboot of the popular cult-classic animated series, “King of the Hill.”

Following this past Monday’s premiere on Hulu after more than 15 years off the air, the revival of “King of the Hill” on Hulu has prompted Disney to secure high-dollar advertising deals for special cross-promotional efforts, which includes WWE.

On next week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on August 15, 2025, live from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, WWE will have multiple tie-ins to promote the cartoon, including the center ring sponsorship, ‘digital creative’ being shown throughout the broadcast, and even digital exclusive recreations of popular past scenes of “King of the Hill” starring WWE Superstars Sheamus and Johnny Gargano.

From Variety.com:

WWE: For the WWE’s “Friday Night Smackdown” show in Boston on August 15, a custom wrestling mat will feature “King of the Hill” signage and “King of the Hill” digital creative will be shown throughout the arena. WWE superstars Sheamus and Johnny Gargano will create videos inspired by moments from the show.

In addition to the WWE tie-in, Disney Entertainment Television has deals for marketing tie-ins, activations and other partnerships that includes Fortnite, NASCAR, Whataburger and even the ‘This Past Weekend with Theo Von’ podcast.

