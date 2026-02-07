The long-running lawsuit between Janel Grant and Vince McMahon saw its first notable movement in months on Friday night, though the latest development did not go Grant’s way.

At least for now.

Grant has been seeking early discovery in an effort to bolster her argument for avoiding arbitration in the lawsuit she filed in January 2024 against McMahon and WWE. In the suit, Grant alleges that McMahon sexually assaulted her and engaged in sex trafficking. McMahon’s legal team has maintained that the case should be handled through private arbitration due to a non-disclosure agreement Grant signed that included an arbitration clause.

On Friday, Judge Sarah Russell denied Grant’s request for early discovery, ruling that she “had not established ‘good cause’ for obtaining records and depositions before the defendants file their anticipated motions to compel arbitration.”

However, Russell’s ruling left the door open for future reconsideration, noting that she could revisit the issue of “limited, reciprocal discovery” after McMahon formally submits motions to compel arbitration.

In explaining her decision, Russell wrote that the court “cannot evaluate from the current record whether discovery from Defendants is required to resolve the applicability of defenses Plaintiff may raise to arbitration. Thus, Plaintiff has not met her burden to show good cause for taking discovery before responding to Defendants’ Motions to Compel Arbitration. Plaintiff may renew her Motion for Leave to Take Discovery in conjunction with filing her response in opposition to Defendants’ Motions to Compel.”

In other words, not now.

But possibly later.

Friday’s ruling marked the first substantive movement in the case in approximately seven months. As part of the order, Russell directed both legal teams to meet and confer regarding McMahon’s anticipated motions to compel arbitration, potential dates for arguments on that issue, and whether both sides wish to be referred to a magistrate judge to explore a possible settlement.

As of this writing, neither Grant nor McMahon has publicly commented on the ruling.

(H/T to Brandon Thurston and POST Wrestling)