Sad news today wrestling friends.

WWE Hall of Famer Sika Anoa’i from the Wild Samoans has passed away. He was 79 years old. The news was broken by his nephew, Jahrus Anoa’i, who shared a post about his uncle on social media.

It is with profound sadness that I share the news of the passing of Former Hall of Famer, Polaivao Leati Sika Anoa’i. He passed away peacefully on June 25th. Sika was a celebrated figure whose contributions and legacy have left an indelible mark. His memory will live on through his achievements and the many lives he touched. He was many things: a hard working father, a caring brother, a supportive uncle, and a proud grandfather. He was a cherished friend to many, a loving family member whose warmth and kindness knew no bounds, and an inspiration to countless individuals. His legacy will continue to inspire and uplift future generations, reminding us of the impact one person’s life can have on so many. Rest in love Uncle Sika

Sika was a former multi-time WWE Tag Team Champion, and competed for the company between 1980-1988. He is also the father of current WWE superstar, Roman Reigns. On behalf of all of us at Wrestling Headlines we’d like to wish our condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of the departed. Rest in peace Sika.