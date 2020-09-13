Simone Johnson, daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, announced via Twitter that she will be undergoing her third knee surgery on September 14th. Johnson blew out her knee during the summer of 2019, which led to her decision to stay in Orlando and train to become a wrestler with the WWE. She signed with the company back in February of this year.

so tomorrow i’m having knee surgery for the third time. as not fun as surgery is, i’m looking forward to my knees not popping out anymore✌

that said, please send me video games suggestions, movie suggestions (preferably scary) or anything else to help pass the time

— (@SimoneGJohnson) September 13, 2020