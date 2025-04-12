WWE is bringing their two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” to “Sin City” later this month.

And with it will come a “Sin City Street Fight.”

Ahead of tonight’s live episode of WWE SmackDown in Seattle, WA., the second-to-last blue brand program leading up to WrestleMania 41, reports have begun making the rounds regarding a big announcement expected during the show this evening.

Multiple sources are reporting that a yet-to-be announced “Sin City Street Fight” will be officially added to the WrestleMania 41 lineup at some point during tonight’s live WWE SmackDown show on USA Network in the U.S., and Netflix for international viewers.

WrestleMania 41 takes place on April 19 and April 20 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

