Some sad news today from the world of AEW.

On Tuesday, AEW music producer Mikey Rukus surfaced on social media to comment on the passing of Suzie Monk Johnson.

Affectionately known as Suzie Mojo, the musician was best known to pro wrestling fans as the singer of the original AEW theme song of Toni Storm.

“I am saddened to learn that Susie Monk Johnson (aka Suzie Mojo), singer on Toni Storm’s Theme “Watch What’s Next”, has passed away,” the AEW music producer wrote. “Humble & kind, she was a local musician from my area. She leaves behind a husband & 2 daughters. My heartfelt condolences.”