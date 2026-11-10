Ethan Page celebrated his WWE Intercontinental Championship victory in style on Monday night.

The November 9 episode of WWE Raw featured a championship celebration for “All Ego,” who arrived with several women accompanying him to the ring following his recent title victory over Chad Gable.

One of the women involved in the segment has since revealed her identity.

Tommi Janae Roberts took to her Instagram Stories to confirm that she was among the women accompanying Page during his entrance and celebration.

Interestingly, Roberts is not a professional wrestler, despite WWE frequently utilizing local independent wrestling talent as extras for televised segments.

Instead, Roberts is a singer and member of the band Daisy Chains.

As for Page, his celebration didn’t last long before several potential challengers interrupted the festivities.

Chad Gable, Big Cass and Rey Fenix each made their way to the ring to stake their claim to an opportunity at the newly crowned Intercontinental Champion.

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce eventually settled the situation by announcing an impromptu Triple Threat No. 1 Contender’s Match between the three Superstars.

Fenix emerged victorious after breaking up a pinfall attempt by Cass on Gable with a splash before scoring the deciding pinfall on Gable himself.

With the victory, Fenix earned the first opportunity to challenge Page for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.