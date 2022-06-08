GCW has announced Blake Christian will face off against Gringo Loco at their Gateway to the Death event.

Here is the updated card for the show on Friday, July 1st at the Pop’s Nightclub in Sanget, Illinois.

— Joey Janela vs. Davey Richards.

— Effy vs. Delirious.

— Alex Colon vs. Cole Radrick.

Appearances from Allie Katch, AJ Gray, Mance Warner, Matthew Justice, Nick Gage and more.