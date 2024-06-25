A new matchup has been announced for this Thursday’s edition of TNA Impact!
Japanese legend KUSHIDA will be clashing one-on-one with Alan Angels on the show, which will air on AXS TV and the TNA+ app.
THURSDAY at 8/7c on #TNAiMPACT on TNA+ and @AXSTV! @Alan_V_Angels vs #KUSHIDA pic.twitter.com/v67K9jtnaj
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 25, 2024
UPDATED LINEUP FOR TNA IMPACT!:
-Nic Nemeth vs. Rich Swann Road to Slammiversary Qualifier
-Steve Maclin vs. Sami Callihan Road to Slammiversary Qualifier
-Masha Slamovich vs. Xia Brookside
-Mustafa Ali will hold a State of the Union
-Alan Angels vs. KUSHIDA
-ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) vs. The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) vs. Cody Deaner & Jake Something