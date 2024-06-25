A new matchup has been announced for this Thursday’s edition of TNA Impact!

Japanese legend KUSHIDA will be clashing one-on-one with Alan Angels on the show, which will air on AXS TV and the TNA+ app.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR TNA IMPACT!:

-Nic Nemeth vs. Rich Swann Road to Slammiversary Qualifier

-Steve Maclin vs. Sami Callihan Road to Slammiversary Qualifier

-Masha Slamovich vs. Xia Brookside

-Mustafa Ali will hold a State of the Union

-Alan Angels vs. KUSHIDA

-ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) vs. The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) vs. Cody Deaner & Jake Something