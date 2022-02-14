Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that Richard Holliday will take on Alex Shelley at the February 26th SuperFight event from the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Full details, including a look at the updated card, can be found below.

Alex Shelley vs. Richard Holliday with Alicia Atout has been signed for Saturday, February 26 at MLW SuperFight hosted by the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

Fresh off of the shocking detonation of the Dynasty where Richard Holliday and Alicia Atout betrayed Alex Hammerstone on FUSION (watch), the power couple will strut into Charlotte where Holliday will face Alex Shelley for the first-time ever.

The controversial couple promises to continue shocking the world of MLW and vows to make SuperFight a memorable night as they tease breaking a few taboos and bones as they start a new chapter together as MLW’s power couple.

Standing across the ring will be a true fighting artist in Alex Shelley. Shelley, who debuted in MLW last fall, enters the match with a standout career, collecting championships in virtually every organization he’s competed in from the United States to Japan and all points in-between.

Will Shelley silence the obnoxious power couple? Will Richard Holliday and Alicia Atout’s 2022 continue to heat up? Find out Saturday night, February 26 in Charlotte at MLW SuperFight!

The 2022 edition of MLW SuperFight will feature three title bouts, some big debuts and even shocking returns to the league. More details on the card will be forthcoming in the days and weeks ahead.

MLW makes its Charlotte debut Saturday night February 26 at the historic Grady Cole Center with MLW: SuperFight. The event will be an MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

CARD:

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. Davey Richards

🪜Stairway to Hell🔥

Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger

Killer Kross arrives in MLW

🐉Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat enters MLW!

👊Grudge Match!

nZo vs. KC Navarro

4-Way for National Openweight Championship:

Alex Kane (champion) vs. Matt Cross vs. ACH vs. Calvin Tankman

Alex Shelley vs. Richard Holliday

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Cesar Duran

World Tag Team Champions 5150 with Konnan

Ricky & Kerry Morton

Arez

“The Judge” EJ Nduka

Myron Reed

TJP

Puma King

Gino Medina

Mini Abismo Negro

Plus MORE athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $10 at MLWLive.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

6:00 p.m.: Early entry for First Row Ticket Holders

6:30 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:30 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

Opening its doors in 1929, Charlotte’s Grady Cole Center has been a destination for professional wrestling for over 70 years. The home of Jim Crockett Promotions for decades, few arenas have hosted as many memorable matches and championship bouts as the Grady Cole Center.

The venue is located at:

310 N Kings Dr.

Charlotte, NC 28204

Adjacent parking lots and garages provide ample parking.

