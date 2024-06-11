The first official match has been announced for next week’s episode of WWE Raw.

During the Raw Talk post-show for this week’s WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland go-home episode, it was announced that Dragon Lee of the LWO will be going one-on-one against friend of the Judgment Day, Carlito.

The bout will join other yet-to-be-announced qualifying matches for this year’s Money In The Bank matches at the Monday, June 17, 2024 episode of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand program.

