The card is already starting to take shape for the first WWE television show to follow the company’s next premium live event this coming weekend.

During this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, a match was made for next week’s installment of the three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand program.

Scheduled for next week’s show on Monday, May 27, 2024 from Savannah, Georgia, is Braun Strowman vs. JD McDonagh, plus all of the fallout from the WWE King And Queen Of The Ring 2024 premium live event from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Strowman accepted McDonagh’s challenge during the Raw Talk post-show.

Make sure to join us here on 5/27 and 8/7c for live WWE Monday Night Raw results coverage from Savannah, GA.