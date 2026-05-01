Sinner and Saint, aka Travis Williams and Judas Icarus, recently spoke with Scott Mitchell of PW Mania for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the tag-team duo spoke about the NXT and TNA partnership, working with The Hardys and TNA’s exposure on AMC TV.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where they touch on these topics with their thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On the WWE NXT–TNA partnership:

Travis Williams : “It’s a super exciting time… The fact that this is happening every week, that NXT and TNA are sharing locker rooms, is extremely exciting. That’s a goal of ours as well… go show those NXT Tag Team Champions what’s up.”

On working with The Hardys:

Travis Williams : “It was a dream come true, I would say, but also it was just a great learning experience. They raised our hands at the end, which was surreal. But our goal is to earn the respect of all the people we respect… I hope we get many more opportunities, maybe in a ladder match, down the road as well.”

Judas Icarus : “All I wanted to do was just scream and not be a wrestler anymore… It’s hard to put into words exactly what it meant for us.”

On TNA’s exposure on AMC:

Travis Williams : “It’s just so available now, which is exciting… I’ve had friends and family tell me they just turned the television on, and there I was. That’s super exciting… It’s motivating. Is the pressure high? Sure. But that’s where we succeed, under pressure.”