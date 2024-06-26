TNA Wrestling has acquired the talents of a popular rising tag team.

Sinner & Saint recently spoke with Fightful and revealed that they are now member of the TNA roster after their terrific showing at the company’s Newport Tapings. The duo, which features Judas Icarus and Travis Williams, have been making a name for themselves on the Canadian indie scene and reportedly made a good impression with TNA higher ups according to Fightful Select.

The details of Sinner & Saints deals are not known, but fans can expect to see more of them on TNA+ and AXS TV. Below is a match they had on a recent edition of TNA Xplosion.