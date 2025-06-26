SiriusXM is digging deeper into the world of pro wrestling.

On Thursday, a press release was issued to announce the first-ever 24/7 audio pro wrestling channel on the platform, with the cast of Busted Open Radio and more.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.

SiriusXM to Launch First Ever 24/7 Pro Wrestling Audio Channel

Pro Wrestling Nation 24/7 channel takes over SiriusXM channel 156 starting July 1

“Busted Open” founder and host Dave LaGreca signs new multi-year deal with SiriusXM; “Busted Open” will anchor the Pro Wrestling Nation 24/7 daily lineup

Channel will feature new shows hosted by Natalya, Sam Roberts, Jonathan Coachman, Peter Rosenberg, Matt Cardona, Tom Pestock and others

NEW YORK – June 26, 2025 – SiriusXM announced today the launch of its first ever 24/7 channel dedicated to the world of professional wrestling. Pro Wrestling Nation 24/7 will take over channel 156 on SiriusXM radios and in the SiriusXM app starting July 1, giving fans their own full-time channel that will cover all the events and storylines happening around the world of pro wrestling 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The new channel expands on the success of SiriusXM’s “Busted Open,” the popular daily wrestling show hosted by Dave LaGreca with wrestling legends Bully Ray, Mark Henry and Tommy Dreamer. Since its launch in 2009, “Busted Open” has become one of the most prominent programs for wrestling fans around the country. “Busted Open” founder Dave LaGreca signed a new multi-year agreement with SiriusXM this week to remain the lead voice of the show.

“Busted Open” will kick off each programming day with a live episode airing from 9 am to noon ET, seven days a week. It will anchor a daily lineup that will feature several new live shows hosted by prominent personalities and entertainers from inside and outside the ring. These hosts will share their opinions and insights on the latest wrestling events and storylines, take calls from fans around the country, and interview many of the biggest stars in wrestling.

“Pro Wrestling Nation 24/7 is a dream come true,” said LaGreca. “I couldn’t be more proud of the team that we have assembled on this channel. I promise our loyal fans, ‘The Nation,’ the best coverage of Pro Wrestling in the world!”

“We’ve seen the popularity of ’Busted Open’ grow through the years to the point where the show – now one of the most prominent wrestling shows in audio – is bursting with great talent and content. We’re thrilled to be re-signing Dave to another extension that will ensure he’s the face and voice of ‘Busted Open’ for years to come, and we’re really excited to expand on what he’s started,” said Jared Fox, SVP, Sports Programming, Content Marketing & Partnerships, and Artist Relations for SiriusXM.

“The appetite for wrestling content continues to increase, and we’re able to uniquely meet the demand of those fans by delivering a new 24/7 channel just for them,” Fox continued. “We have a long track record of building dedicated sports channels that fans love. Pro Wrestling Nation 24/7 will be the next great SiriusXM sports channel, producing compelling and exclusive new content daily and giving fans a place to call in and let their voices be heard as well.”

Wrestling analyst, podcaster and SiriusXM host Sam Roberts will expand his radio presence beyond his Faction Talk morning show, bringing his long-cultivated brand Notsam Wrestling to Pro Wrestling Nation 24/7 with an exclusive new show, “Notsam Wrestling Live,” from noon to 2pm ET Monday through Thursday.

On Fridays in the noon to 2 pm ET timeslot, wrestling host and commentator Peter Rosenberg, one of America’s premiere radio personalities, will host “Cheap Heat Live,” an extended version of his long running “Cheap Heat” podcast, featuring his unique brand of comedic wrestling talk.

Every weekday from 2 to 4 pm ET listeners will hear, “Off the Ropes,” a new live show hosted by veteran wrestling broadcaster Jonathan Coachman. On “Off the Ropes,” Coachman will be joined by a rotating cast of current and former wrestlers as his co-hosts, including Nic Nemeth, Mark Henry, Tommy Dreamer, Thunder Rosa and Tom Pestock.

Wrestling Superstar Natalya, a member of wrestling’s famous Hart family, will host her new SiriusXM segment, “The Hart Beat with Natalya,” every Thursday from 11 am to noon ET, taking over the third hour of that day’s “Busted Open” episode.

Independent Superstar Matt Cardona will also be a part of the Pro Wrestling Nation 24/7 lineup, appearing on the channel every week.

Daily episodes of “Busted Open” will replay at 4 pm ET. The nighttime show, “Busted Open After Dark,” is expanding from three nights to five nights a week and features a rotating cast that includes Tommy Dreamer, Bully Ray, Mark Henry, Denise Salcedo and others. The show gives fans a place to call in and immediately react after nightly wrestling events.

The “Busted Open” podcast, which consists of the most popular moments and highlights from that day’s radio show, will continue to be available on all major podcast platforms. Every Monday, the “Busted Open” hosts drop a podcast exclusive episode, “The Master’s Class,” in which Dave LaGreca and team focus on a single topic in depth.

