Six matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode.

Tonight’s show will be headlined by Lance Archer vs. Dean Alexander, plus The Factory vs. The Dark Order in tag team action.

These Dark matches were actually taped back in January, and this is the second week in a row where AEW has aired Dark matches that took place several months earlier. You can click here for spoilers from the taping.

Below is the AEW Dark line-up for tonight:

* Abadon vs. Hyena Hera

* Sonny Kiss vs. JP Harlow

* Tiger Ruas and Cezar Bononi vs. Luke Sampson and Guillermo Rosas

* The Factory’s Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto vs. The Dark Order’s Alan “5” Angels and 10

* Ryan Nemeth vs. Chandler Hopkings

* Lance Archer vs. Dean Alexander

AEW Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

