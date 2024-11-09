A new documentary series is coming to MAX that pro wrestling fans might be interested in.

This week, it was announced that a new docuseries dubbed, “CALL ME TED” will premiere on MAX starting on Wednesday, November 13.

The official description for the six episode docuseries on the former owner of World Championship Wrestling reads as follows:

CALL ME TED

Documentary Series

Logline: A six-part documentary on the extraordinary life of Ted Turner.

Credits: Written and directed by Keith Clarke; produced by Joni Levin; executive produced by John C. Malone, Brian L. Roberts, Charles F. Dolan, and S. Taylor Glover.

For more information, visit WBD.com.