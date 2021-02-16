A big six-man main event has been announced for Friday’s Elimination Chamber go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

The match will see SmackDown Chamber participants do battle as Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan and Cesaro face Sami Zayn, King Baron Corbin and Jey Uso.

These 6 Superstars will then face off in the SmackDown Chamber match at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view on Sunday. The winner will get to challenge WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns later that same night with the title on the line.

Stay tuned for more on Friday’s go-home SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. No other matches have been announced but Seth Rollins is expected to appear and WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E is rumored to defend. The Chamber pay-per-view card will likely be finalized.

Below is a promo for Friday’s six-man main event:

