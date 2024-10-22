TNA Wrestling has announced a new match for this week’s episode of Impact on AXS TV.

Earlier today, the company announced a Call Your Shot Gauntlet at TNA Bound for Glory 2024. The winner of a Scramble Match on TNA Impact will secure the #20 spot in the Gauntlet. The loser of the match must enter at #1.

Frankie Kazarian, AJ Francis, Sami Callihan, Laredo Kid, Jake Something, and Jason Hotch will be taking part in the Scramble Match.

You can check out the updated lineup for this week’s edition of TNA Impact below:

* Six-Man Scramble Match: Frankie Kazarian vs. A.J. Francis vs. Sami Callihan vs. Laredo Kid vs. Jake Something vs. Jason Hotch (Winner Receives #20 Spot In Call Your Shot Gauntlet, Loser Must Enter at #1)

* ABC & The Hardys vs. The System

* Jody Threat vs. Wendy Choo

* Jonathan Gresham vs. Josh Alexander

* VIP Makeover Launch Party By Elegance.

* Double Contract Signing: Nic Nemeth, Joe Hendry, Masha Slamovich, and Jordynne Grace sign contracts for their Bound For Glory matches.