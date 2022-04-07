New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that TMDK and Tito will take on the combo of Brody King and FinJuice at the April 16th Windy City Riot event from the Odeum Expo Center in Chicago, Illinois. Full details, including an updated look at the show card, can be found below.

Ever since JONAH made his NJPW debut back at Battle in the Valley, he’s made a target of FinJuice. At Nemesis in January, he would find a man with a common enemy in Bad Dude Tito, leading to a Seattle tag battle with an upset finish. Repaying controversy with controversy, the rematch at RIVALS this past March would see the shocking appearance of Shane Haste, Haste leading a vicious attack on Juice Robinson, David Finlay and David’s younger brother Brogan that had Finlay in particular hungry for blood and revenge.

After the score wasn’t settled in Florida at Strong Style Evolved, things could only escalate, and now will with a Chicago Streetfight on April 16. JONAH, Haste and Tito form a TMDK side in the six man, to take on FinJuice and an imposing ringer in the form of Brody King! King will be bringing his brand of violence to the streets of Chicago on the 16th in what is sure to be an unmissable, brutal battle!

-Yuji Nagata vs. Tom Lawlor for the NJPW STRONG Openweight championship

-Minoru Suzuki vs. Tomohiro Ishii

-Jon Moxley vs. Will Ospreay

-Jay White open challenge

-Fred Rosser/Chris Dickinson/Alex Coughlin/Ren Narita/Josh Alexander vs. Danny Limelight/JR Kratos/Black Tiger/Royce Isaacs/Jorel Nelson

-Aaron Henare/Great-O-Khan/Jeff Cobb/TJP/Aussie Open vs. Scott Norton/Hikuleo/Chris Bey/El-Phantasmo/Good Brothers