AEW has announced a new matchup for this Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite on TBS.

The Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta) will be taking on NJPW’s CHAOS (Rocky Romero, Trent, Chuck Taylor) in six-man tag action. AEW is currently on the road to Forbidden Door 2 so many NJPW crossovers may be happening the coming weeks.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR WEDNESDAY’S DYNAMITE:

-Orange Cassidy vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW International Championship

-HOOK & Jack Perry vs. Preston Vance & Dralistico in a Texas Tornado Match

-Blackpool Combat Club vs. CHAOS

-Ricky Starks vs. Jay White

-We’ll hear from AEW World Champion MJF

-Tony Khan will announce the first AEW Collision main event