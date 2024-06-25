Tonight’s WWE Raw took place from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana and was broadcast on the USA Network. Here are the big news items on the show.

-The Miz was on commentary alongside Michael Cole. He replaced Pat McAfee, who was unavailable for the show.

The Miz joins Michael Cole on commentary tonight! #WWERAW | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/73FtM2JZAz — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) June 25, 2024

-NBA superstar Tyrese Haliburton from the Indiana Pacers appeared on Raw.

-Lyra Valkyria qualified for the women’s Money In The Banker Ladder match.

-Chad Gable qualified for the men’s Money In the Bank Ladder match. He was confronted by the Wyatts afterward.

-A major stipulation was added to the world heavyweight title matchup at Money In The Bank. If Seth Rollins wins Damian Priest has to leave Judgment Day, but if Priest wins, Rollins can never challenge for the title again.

It's ALL or NOTHING at #MITB! If PRIEST wins, Seth Rollins won't challenge for the title again. If ROLLINS wins, Damian Priest must leave The Judgment Day. pic.twitter.com/MlR3m8G6ow — WWE (@WWE) June 25, 2024

-Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, and Cody Rhodes will face The Bloodline at Money In The Bank.

ANNOUNCED FOR 06/28 SMACKDOWN:

-Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony

ANNOUNCED FOR 07/01 RAW:

-Zelina Vega vs. Liv Morgan for the WWE Women’s World Championship

-Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Ilja Dragunov MITB Qualifier

-Zoey Stark vs. Ivy Nile vs. Dakota Kai MITB Qualifier

-Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio