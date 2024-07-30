A new matchup has been announced for the July 31st edition of AEW Dynamite.

The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy, Tomohiro Ishii, & Mark Briscoe) will be clashing with The Beast Mortos, Roderick Strong, and RUSH at the event. The news was broken by AEW President Tony Khan on social media.

This Wednesday, 7/31

Greenville, SC

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

On TBS at 8pm ET/7pm CT!@SussexCoChicken @orangecassidy Ishii vs @Taurusoriginal @roderickstrong @rushtoroblanco The Conglomeration's rivals Roddy + Rush bring in a new ally Beast Mortos to fight this Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/4MRvudK8PQ — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 29, 2024

UPDATED LINEUP FOR JULY 31ST AEW DYNAMITE:

-Will Ospreay vs. Lance Archer

-Darby Allin vs. Adam Page

-Bryan Danielson to speak

-Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander CMLL Women’s World Championship Eliminator

-The Conglomeration vs. Roderick Strong, The Beast Mortos, & RUSH

-Mariah May speaks to Renee Paquette