IMPACT Wrestling has announced on Twitter that the Motor City Machine Guns will team up with “Speedball” Mike Bailey to take on the Honor No More group (Eddie Edwards, Mike Bennett, Matt Taven) on this Thursday’s episode of Impact on AXS.
Honor No More VS Motor City Machine Guns & Mike Bailey!@MattTaven @TheEddieEdwards @RealMikeBennett @SpeedballBailey @fakekinkade @SuperChrisSabin pic.twitter.com/dwxCXNaDyP
UPDATED LINEUP FOR IMPACT ON AXS:
-Josh Alexander vs. Moose for the IMPACT world championship
-Mike Bailey/MCMG vs. Honor No More