Another match has been announced for Monday’s episode of RAW as The New Day and Jeff Hardy are set to take on The Hurt Business in a six-man tag team match.

The Hurt Business has created no shortage of enemies with their brutal takeover efforts, and now The New Day & Jeff Hardy are set to team up against Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin.

The Raw Tag Team Champions have been ensnared in an ongoing battle with Alexander & Benjamin. Last week, The Charismatic Enigma stepped into the ring with the United States Champion and The All Mighty put on a brutal display.

Who will emerge from the Six-Man Tag Team Match when Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods & Hardy take on The Hurt Business trio?

Don’t miss Raw at 8/7 C on the USA Network to see The New Day & Hardy take on The Hurt Business.