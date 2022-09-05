AEW announced on tonight’s ALL OUT pay-per-view that the Death Triangle (PAC, Penta Oscuro, Rey Fenix) will be taking on The Best Friends (Trent & Chuck) and Orange Cassidy in a six-man tag team contest on this Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite.

#AEW All-Atlantic Champion PAC tries to put Orange Cassidy in his place after their confrontation at #AEWAllOut: #ZeroHour! pic.twitter.com/HxjNn8wqBM — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 5, 2022

UPDATED DYNAMITE CARD:

-Daniel Garcia vs. Wheeler Yuta for the ROH Pure Championship

-Death Triangle vs. Best Friends & Orange Cassidy