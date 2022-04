AEW has announced six matchups for tomorrow’s edition of their weekly Youtube episodic, Dark: Elevation. Check out the lineup below.

-Teddy Goodz vs. Frankie Kazarian

-Dark Order vs. Chaos Project/Gunn Club

-Ashley D’Bois vs. Diamante

-Top Flight vs. Aaron Solo/Nick Comoroto

-Skye Blue/Anna Jay/Ruby Soho vs. The Bunny/Emi Sakura/Lufisto

-Penta Oscuro vs. Jora Johl