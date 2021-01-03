According to PW Insider, WWE has filed for six new trademarks including Tian Sha, Shi Hun, Shi Zui, Valentina Feroz, The Hand, and Shou. Three of the monikers were applied for on December 24th, while the other three were put in on December 30th. Full details on their goods and services are listed below.

