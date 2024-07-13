A new match has been made official for the July 16th episode of NXT on the USA network.

The O.C. (Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson & Michin) will be colliding with OTM (Bronco Nima, Lucien Price & Jaida Parker) in a six-person mixed tag team match. The official NXT social media account revealed the matchup today.

After weeks of hostility, brawls, and verbal attacks, O.T.M. and The O.C. will go to war in a Six-Person Mixed Tag Team Match THIS TUESDAY on #WWENXT! 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/v6FLkMmmg0 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 13, 2024

UPDATED LINEUP FOR NXT:

-Oba Femi vs. Duke Hudson for the NXT North American Championship

-Brooks Jensen vs. Je’Von Evans

-The Rascalz (Wes Lee, Trey Miguel, & Zachary Wentz) vs. Gallus (Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, & Wolfgang)

-The OC (Karl Anderson, Doc Gallows, & Michin) vs. OTM (Bronco Nima, Lucien Price, & Jaida Parker)