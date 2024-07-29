A new matchup has been determined for the July 30th Great American Bash television special.

Sol Ruca will be teaming up with Karmen Petrovic and Lola Vice to battle Jazmyn Nyx, Jacy Jayne, and Fallon Henley in a six-woman tag team matchup. The new was broken by the official NXT social media account on X (Twitter).

As a reminder this will air on the SyFy Channel due to the USA Network’s coverage of the 2024 Olympics. NXT will also be running the second night of the Great American Bash on August 6th. Below is an updated lineup.

-Unholy Union vs. Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend for the WWE women’s tag team titles

-Tony D’Angelo vs. Tavion Heights for the NXT Heritage Cup Championship

-Roxanne Perez vs. Thea Hail for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Joe Hendry in concert

-Ethan Page & Oro Mensah contract signing

-Jacy Jayne, Jazmyn Nyx & Fallon Henley vs. Lola Vice, Sol Ruca & Karmen Petrovic