Skadi won the 2026 CMLL Amazonas Grand Prix by pinning Megan Bayne in the final fall, according to Fightful. The October 23 match at Arena México ended with Skadi securing the victory for Team Mexico over Team World.

Skadi and Kira combined to eliminate Harley Cameron before Bayne eliminated Kira, Infobae reported. Bayne also eliminated Olympia on her way to the final confrontation with Skadi.

The 22-woman elimination match featured Marina Shafir and Queen Aminata alongside Bayne and Cameron on Team World, according to TPWW’s recap. Thunder Rosa and Tessa Blanchard were among the wrestlers representing Team Mexico.