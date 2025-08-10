During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, Skye Blue expressed her desire to represent AEW and why she doesn’t need a title in order to do that. She said,

“I think a short-term [goal] would just be to get back into the groove. I feel like, as much as I can, you know, you working, working, work, like, having 10 months off, I just want to get back to where I was before the leg injury. Like, just, like, really keep going. Because in the back of my brain, there’s always like, ‘Oh, maybe I shouldn’t do this move. Oh, maybe I shouldn’t do…’ because it was scary and traumatizing breaking an ankle. So I just want to get my body and everything back to before. I think I am doing really well at, like, getting in the ring and working out and, like, doing stuff like that, but just like the little mental things like that, I just want to keep pushing myself to be the best version of myself. Then for long-term, I just want to. I’ve said this before. I don’t know if it’s gonna sound crazy. I want to represent AEW. I want them to say, ‘Yes, that’s our girls.’ It doesn’t have to be a belt. I just want them to say, ‘Yes, we are proud of her. This is our girl. This is one of our amazing girls that embodies the women’s division and just helps push them forward.’ No matter what it is, whether it’s wrestling, whether one day I can’t wrestle, and it’s just helping, doing agenting, producing, whatever it may be. I just want to make the company proud and keep doing what I’m doing.”

During a recent interview with “Wrestling Figure News,” Swerve Strickland commented on his relationship with Bray Wyatt and having JoJo Offerman perform his entrance at AEW All In: Texas. He said,

“To me, Bray Wyatt changed wrestling television, and I don’t think it’s going to be realized for some more time just how impactful he was. ‘This is so unique and different and much more captivating than people understood and realized.’ Even for me, I didn’t realize how big of a deal it was until I got put in the position to have to make interesting television. I took so much nuance from what he was doing and put my spin on it because he was meta-physical and very fourth-wall breaking and speaking to the people. He was leaving nuggets here and there and trinkets like ‘this represented his past, this was depression, this meant anxiety,’ all the puppets meant different things and past moments of his life. It was so cool and I wanted to take pieces of that, and even if I could get 10% of that creativity, I’m going to try and make it my own thing. When he passed, it was painful for me because I was with him in the locker room. Not for years, but I was with him when The Fiend was really taking off. When I was getting on 205 Live and on the road, he was the guy giving me hugs, and he would bust my balls because I was wearing pinstripes on my boxers. ‘You’re not going out there and wearing that, are you? I’m just playing, you can do what you want.’ He would do things like that. I’d be at the urinal and he’d be in full Fiend gear right next to me with the mask on and look over, ‘Sup, man?’ Just little things that he would do. He had a big impression on me in the short time I got to interact with him. I wanted to pay that forward to him. Having JoJo come out this year at All In and do another tribute with the fireflies on the titantron and have her sing Ain’t Nobody. Just mix those little trinkets, nuggets, and pieces of storytelling for her and show more appreciation to the family.”

On this week’s episode of Collision, Kyle Fletcher retained the TNT Championship with a win over Tomohiro Ishii. After the match, Fletcher reflected on the legends he’s beaten in recent weeks — including Adam Cole, Dustin Rhodes, and Ishii — before issuing a challenge to NJPW to send its best for a title match at Forbidden Door.

Backstage, Don Callis revealed that he’s already looking ahead to Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite, where he wants another challenger lined up for Fletcher. Callis even promised to choke them out with a tie gifted to him by NJPW years ago.

