Skye Blue has been on the shelf for nine months recovering from surgery to repair a badly broken ankle.

This week, the women’s wrestling star spoke about her recovery and AEW return status during a K&S WrestleFest virtual signing.

“I’m trying,” she said when asked how her ankle is healing. “Healing an ankle is not easy, especially when it’s completely disconnected from your leg [laughs].”

She continued, “But hopefully soon. Getting better and better every day.”

When asked about the status of her AEW return, Blue was non-committal, noting she still doesn’t know.

“I wish I knew, brother,” she said. “But I’m trying. I’m trying.”

Blue added, “I can walk. That is a plus. I remember when I couldn’t do that when I was butt-scooting up my stairs. Oh, that was the worst.”

As noted, Skye Blue’s boyfriend, Kyle Fletcher, noted during a Good Karma Wrestling interview just one week ago that “she’ll be coming sooner than we think” when asked about her AEW return status.