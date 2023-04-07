Skye Blue has officially signed with AEW.

The 23-year-old star has been competing for the promotion since 2021 and turning heads with every performance. Well, now Tony Khan has revealed that Blue, who he calls one of AEW’s best homegrown talents, is officially All Elite.

Some great news for Easter Weekend: One of @AEW's rising homegrown stars@Skyebyee is officially All Elite! Wishing everyone the best on Good Friday! Don't miss a great night of wrestling TONIGHT live on TNT starting

10pm ET/9pm CT after Furious 7!#AEWRampage#BattleOfTheBelts pic.twitter.com/MZAskjADv4 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 7, 2023

Skye Blue hails from Chicago. Aside from AEW she’s also competed for NWA and Warrior Wrestling. She has since responded to her signing on Twitter.