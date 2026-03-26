Skye Blue is ready for AEW’s biggest show of the year.

During an interview with Soundsphere Magazine, the women’s wrestling star spoke about wanting to challenge for the AEW Women’s Tag-Team Titles with Julia Hart, wanting to jump off something in Wembley Stadium at AEW All In: London, and how Triangle of Madness is ready to step up in the extended absence of ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts.

On wanting the AEW Women’s Tag-Team Titles with Julia Hart and AEW All In: London at Wembley Stadium: “Hopefully, we get to come wrestle here for them, in the biggest stadium that we’ve ever wrestled in.”

On Julia Hart’s history in AEW, being nervous at the past AEW All In show and how she wants to jump off of something in Wembley Stadium: “She was so nervous. She loves this so much, and I remember her being like, ‘I don’t want to mess anything up’. But I’m very excited to come back with her. I think a hardcore match in this building would be insane. The amount of things I could jump off of here would be wild. I just want to show London and Wembley what I can do.”

On the Triangle of Madness being ready to step up in ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm’s absence: “I definitely would love to step up. I’ve wrestled Toni so many times, I absolutely love wrestling that woman. I feel like since she came to AEW, I’ve learned so much from her. Just being able to pick her brain about wrestling – every time I get in the ring with her, I feel like I’ve learned something about wrestling, so there are big shoes to fill. But I think all three of us are ready to step up and show that we are dominant players in the women’s division and we’re ready to push forward and show them.”