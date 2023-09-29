AEW star Skye Blue recently joined Alica Atout for an in-depth interview about going viral on Daily Loud earlier this year, which occurred in a tweet that happened to highlight her backside. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says she always hated when fans would objectify the way she looked:

When I was younger, I hated it. I was like, ‘Can I say I’m underage and get you in trouble?’ And then people found out how old I was. When the Daily Loud thing went up, I had no idea. Kyle [Fletcher] was the one that found it. He’s like, ‘You have 12 million views!’ I was like, ‘What do you mean? I didn’t do anything.’ So then, this smartass shared it with my little Patreon [following], and then it really blew up, and I was like, ‘Oh, okay.’

How she knew the comments were going to come anyway so she decided to monetize it:

Yeah, no. At this point, I’m just like, it is what it is. We all work very hard to look like what we look like. So it’s like, at least if you’re going to stare at it, you could help me. Support.

