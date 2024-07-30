Skye Blue provides an injury update.

The AEW star got hurt during her July 20th matchup against Hikaru Shida on Collision. The injury was bad enough that the bout had to be stopped early, with AEW President Tony Khan later revealing that Blue’s ankle was banged up.

Today, Blue revealed on social media that she is set to undergo surgery.

At this time it is not known how long Blue will be sidelined.