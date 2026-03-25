Skye Blue is no stranger to getting messy in the ring these days.

But that wasn’t always the case earlier in her career.

Before making a name for herself in AEW, Blue had a brief run as the Battle Royal Champion in Global Professional Wrestling back in 2019.

Her reign lasted 28 days before it came to an unusual end at the promotion’s Hell’s Bells event that October.

During a recent interview with Simon Miller of Under The Mat, Blue opened up about how she essentially caused her own elimination in that match.

And the reason behind it raised some eyebrows.

“I remember I lost it because the ring was covered in somebody’s blood because somebody over-gigged and I didn’t want to get blood on my new gear,” she recalled. “So I asked to be thrown out of the ring.”

Yes.

Really.

It’s a stark contrast to the version of Skye Blue fans have seen in AEW, where she’s taken part in multiple hard-hitting and often very bloody encounters.

Safe to say, she’s come a long way since choosing gear over gold.

Catch Skye Blue in action every week on AEW Dynamite and/or AEW Collision.