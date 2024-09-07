Chicago’s own Skye Blue made her AEW television return for the first time since suffering a broken ankle several weeks ago.

During the “Zero Hour” pre-show at AEW All Out 2024 in Chicago, Illinois, the women’s wrestling star came out on crutches for an interview with Tony Schiavone.

While giving an update on her injury recovery, Blue was interrupted by AEW Women’s Champion “The Glamour” Mariah May. May would go on to kick the crutches out from under Blue and attack her.

Queen Aminata eventually ran out to make the save for her friend, Blue, and chased off May with a crutch.

