Skye Blue is getting to live out a childhood dream alongside one of AEW’s biggest stars.

During a recent interview with TMZ (see video below), the 26-year-old AEW talent reflected on meeting Jon Moxley years ago at a Comic-Con event, long before the two would eventually share the same locker room in AEW.

Blue recalled how her mother even pulled her out of school for the opportunity to meet the current AEW Continental Champion.

“I think it was maybe like a Comic Con or something that me and my mom went to meet Moxley,” she said during the interview. “There’s this photo, and the internet has seen it. I tried to bury it and hide it, but they found it. I have neon pink hair.”

She went on to explain the story behind the now-viral photo and how nervous she was during the interaction (see photo below).

“My mom took me out of school so that we could go meet Moxley,” she continued. “I remember I walked up and I was terrified. I walked up to him and I was like, ‘I want to be a wrestler one day. I’m going to train to be a wrestler one day.’ And I don’t remember exactly what he said, but he smiled and it was very quick. I was just so anxious the whole time. I remember walking away from that and I told my mom, ‘I’m going to work with him one day.’ And she was like, ‘If you put your mind to it, I’m sure you can.’ I had already proved how stubborn I was. I had started training. And now I work with the man.”

Pretty surreal moment for her.

Blue added that one of the coolest parts of working in AEW now is being able to learn directly from Moxley and receive feedback from someone she once looked up to as a fan.

“I can pick his brain about wrestling and I can get feedback from him,” she added. “The other day I walked past him in the hallway and he was like, ‘Good job, kid.’ Little kid me was like screaming in the back of my brain. It’s like a little full circle thing that I was like, ‘Holy crap.’”