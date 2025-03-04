During a recent Highspots virtual signing, AEW wrestler Skye Blue revealed that she hasn’t been cleared to compete just yet.

Blue has been out of action since suffering a broken ankle back in July.

You can check out some highlights from the virtual signing below:

On her medical status: “I am not cleared. My ankle is really f**ked up.”

On when she might be cleared: “Hopefully sooner rather than later.”

The Texas Rangers will be holding an ‘AEW Night’ on July 2, 2025.

The official promotional material states, “AEW is All In! Coming from the top rope, this offer is the main event of our theme night schedule. Theme night tickets purchased through this offer will come with an AEW/World Series Champion wrestling belt fanny pack.”

Anthony Henry has revealed that he will be sidelined for a bit longer as he requires a second surgery on his arm.

The AEW/ROH talent announced via Twitter on Monday that he is scheduled for a second surgery on the arm, which suffered a torn bicep, noting that the recovery duration will be short. He tweeted,

“I, unfortunately, have to undergo a 2nd surgery. I haven’t been able to supinate (rotate) my arm since the surgery. New boney pieces grew in the area and is blocking the joint from moving normally. Surgery is 3/13. Recovery is short, so I’ll still see you all sooner than later.”

Henry has been sidelined since October.

Pwinsider is reporting that the victim in the incident that resulted in Thomas Wansaw (Boulder of The Iron Savages) being arrested on January 13 for battery by strangulation in Florida filed a statement asking for Wansaw not to face prosecution.

In a document signed on January 15 but added to court files on February 28, the victim stated, “I am by the execution of this document, advising the State Attorney’s Office, Orange County, Florida that I do not desire the case to be prosecuted further, and request the charges be dismissed.”

AEW quietly released Wansaw after becoming aware of his arrest. Wansaw has not made any public comments regarding his arrest.

Marc Mero’s autobiography has been officially released. The book “Badd To Good: The Inspiring Story of a Wrestling Wildman” is currently available on Amazon and InsideTheRopesMagazine.com.

You can check out the official synopsis below:

“MARC MERO: Badd To Good – The Inspiring Story Of A Wrestling Wildman

Professional wrestling superstar and leading motivational speaker Marc Mero takes readers on a journey of resilience, faith and overcoming adversity in Badd To Good: The Inspiring Story of a Wrestling Wildman.

Marc Mero, who found global fame as Johnny B. Badd in WCW and alongside then-wife Rena ‘Sable’ Mero in World Wrestling Entertainment, played an instrumental role during wrestling’s hottest period. Sharing the squared circle with Hall of Fame stars including Stone Cold Steve Austin, Triple H and Ric Flair, Mero’s fast-paced wrestling style and charismatic presentation made him a big hit with fans, en route to winning three WCW Television Titles and the coveted WWE Intercontinental Championship.

Yet Marc Mero’s life after wrestling has been even more prolific than his time performing as a sports entertainer. For almost two decades, Marc has inspired young people globally through his motivation ‘Champion of Choices’ talks, changing many lives for the better.

In Badd To Good, Marc Mero opens up like never before about his life, from becoming a four-time New York State Boxing Champion, to receiving the first ever guaranteed WWF talent contract from Vince McMahon, to making history alongside Sable as part of the Attitude Era and being on the receiving end of backstage politics.

Pulling no punches, Marc also talks candidly about his very public marriage breakdown, struggling with addiction, becoming born again, speaking out against the wrestling business and finding purpose in life after superstardom.

With forewords from Diamond Dallas Page and Lex Luger, contributions from Mick Foley, Eric Bischoff, Vince Russo, Justin Roberts and more, Badd To Good is a real-life underdog story and a tale of overcoming life’s biggest obstacles.”

And finally, former TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth praised the rivalry between MJF and Adam Page in AEW, particularly highlighting the segment where MJF had his AEW tattoo removed.

During a recent edition of the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, Nemeth said, “This a very symbolic move, no matter what the situation is. Whether the tattoo’s real or not, what they’re implying is ‘I’m burning this off my flesh because I hate this place. And I care about me, and I want to be the best ever. So no more saying that I’m here forever.’ It’s saying ‘I’m the man.’ And they’ve both, Hangman and MJF, [they] are organically going into their positions against each other. And like you said, if it’s not broke, don’t fix it.”

He continued, “Getting the promo time, getting the seriousness…there’s a couple times in the past, not AEW, all wrestling, where it’s just like it’s a serious moment, and you get us still going back to our halting talk where we say a sentence, and we know the crowd is going to react to it…Instead of all that crap, you just get MJF going ‘I don’t care about this place. I care about me.’ And Hangman Page going ‘I’m going to kick this guy’s ass.’ And I believed it, and I loved it, and I want to see these two guys get at it.”