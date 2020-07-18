Slammiversary 2020 Results

The Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

First Match: The Motor City Machine Guns vs. The Rascalz

Alex Shelley and Zachary Wentz will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Shelley with a side headlock takeover. Wentz answers with the headscissors escape. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Pie Face Exchange. Sabin and Xavier are tagged in. Sabin applies a wrist lock. Xavier reverses the hold. Sabin goes for a wrist lock takedown, but Xavier lands back on his feet. Xavier applies a wrist lock. Sabin reveres the hold. Sabian with an arm-drag takedown. Sabin clotheslines Xavier. Xavier drops down on the canvas. Xavier with a double leapfrog. Xavier with a Running Hurricanrana. Sabin regroups on the outside. Shelley with a waist lock go-behind. Xavier decks Shelley with a back elbow smash. Shelley launches Xavier over the top rope. Wentz tags himself in. Xavier with an Apron Enzuigiri. Xavier follows that with a Rebound Dropkick. Wentz hits The Bronco Buster.

Rascalz are double teaming Sabin. Wentz with a Leaping Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Wentz applies a front face lock. Sabin with heavy bodyshots. Wentz dropkicks Sabin for a two count. Wentz drags Sabin to the corner. Wentz tags in Xavier. SlingShot Senton Party. Wentz with a running forearm smash to Shelley. Wentz unloads two knife edge chops. Shelley kicks Wentz in the back. Shelley ducks a clothesline from Wentz. Sabin with a Flying Knee Strike. Sabin blasts Xavier off the ring apron. Shelley applies the abdominal stretch in the ropes. Sabin with a running dropkick. Shelley pulls Wentz out of the ring. Two Assisted PK’s. Sabin tags in Shelley. Shelley toys around with Wentz. Forearm Exchange. Shelley talks smack to Wentz. Shelley tags in Sabin. Double Irish Whip. Wentz side steps Sabin into the turnbuckles. MCMG are double teaming Wentz. Double Enzuigiri for a two count. Sabin applies the bow and arrow stretch. Sabin applies an arm-bar. Wentz is throwing haymakers at Sabin. Sabin tags in Shelley.

Shelley with a series of back fists. Shelley kicks Xavier off the apron. Sabin whips Wentz into the turnbuckles. Sabin with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Shelley with a running forearm smash to Wentz. Sabian follows that with an Inverted Atomic Drop/STO Combination. Shelley kicks Wentz in the back for a two count. Shelley slams Wentz head on Sabin’s boots. Shelley tags in Sabin. Sabin drills Wentz with The BrainBuster for a two count. Sabin works on his joint manipulation game. Sabin tags in Shelley. Shelley with a flying double axe handle strike. Wentz is displaying his fighting spirit. Combination Attack by MCMG. Shelley whips Wentz across the ring. Wentz creates distance with a Jumping Knee Strike. Sabin and Xavier are tagged in. Xavier with a HeadScissors TakeOver into Shelley. Xavier with a Running European Uppercut. Short-Arm Reversal by Sabin. Xavier delivers his combination offense.

Xavier dropkicks Sabin. Xavier knocks Shelley off the apron. Xavier dives over Sabin. Sabin decks Xavier with a back elbow smash. Sabin kicks Xavier in the face. Sabin tags in Shelley. Shelley applies a waist lock. Xavier backs Shelley into the turnbuckles. Wentz tags himself in. Rascalz are building momentum. Xavier catapults Shelley into a SuperKick from Wentz. Wentz connects with The Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Xavier tees off on Sabin. Wentz hits The CodeBreaker. Wentz with an Axe Kick to Shelley. Xavier tags himself in. Wentz goes for The Swanton Bomb, but Shelley gets his knees up in the air. Sabin side steps Xavier into the turnbuckles. Shelley with a Release German Suplex. Shelley tags in Sabin. Sabin delivers The Missile Dropkick. Xavier fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Sabin kicks Wentz in the face. MCMG with a Running NeckBreaker/PowerSlam Combination for a two count. Wentz delivers his combination offense. Shelley with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Sabin dropkicks the left knee of Wentz. Basement Dropkick/Muta Lock Combination. MCMG connects with The ASCS Rush. MCMG plants Xavier with The Death Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Motor City Machine Guns via Pinfall

Second Match: Moose (c) vs. Tommy Dreamer In A Old School Rules Match For The TNA World Heavyweight Championship

Huge standoff after the bell rings. Moose pie faces Dreamer. Moose backs Dreamer into the turnbuckles. Moose with heavy bodyshots. Moose with a Running European Uppercut. Moose drops Dreamer with a shoulder tackle. Dreamer avoids the elbow drop. Moose pops back on his feet. Moose ducks a clothesline from Dreamer. Moose nails Dreamer with The Pump Kick. Moose dumps Dreamer out of the ring. Moose calls himself the best wrestler in the world. Dreamer clocks Moose with a trash can lid. Dreamer throws metal cookie sheets into Moose’s face. Dreamer wraps a jersey around Moose’s neck. Dreamer whips Moose into the steel barricade.

Moose a big chair shot from Dreamer. Moose kicks Dreamer in the gut. Dreamer gets crotched on the barricade. Moose blasts Dreamer with the steel chair. Moose with a Vertical Suplex on the ramp way. Moose talks smack to Dreamer. Moose rolls Dreamer back into the ring. Moose grabs a kendo stick. Moose repeatedly hits Dreamer with the kendo stick. Dreamer drops Moose with The Kendo Stick Assisted Side Russian Leg Sweep. Dreamer gives Moose a taste of his own medicine. Moose dropkicks Dreamer in mid-air. Moose puts the garbage can over Dreamer’s head.

Moose with a Corner Dropkick. Moose goes for a Flying Crossbody Block, but Dreamer counters with The Cutter for a two count. Dreamer punches Moose in the back. Moose drop toe holds Dreamer into the chair. Dreamer unloads a flurry of strikes. Moose with The Uranage Slam onto a pile of chairs. Moose follows that with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Moose goes for another MoonSault, but Dreamer ducks out of the way. Dreamer hits The DDT for a two count. Dreamer pours thumbtacks on the canvas. Moose delivers the low blow. Moose is trying to shove Dreamer’s face on the thumbtacks. Moose rakes the eyes of Dreamer. Moose slams Dreamer’s face on the thumbtacks. Moose connects with The Lights Out Spear to victory.

Winner: Still TNA World Heavyweight Champion, Moose via Pinfall

Third Match Gauntlet Match. The Winner Will Become The Number One Contender For The IMPACT Knockouts Championship

Participants: Kylie Rae, Tasha Steelz, John E. Bravo, Kimber Lee, Kiera Hogan, Susie Yung, Katie Forbes, Madison Rayne, Jessica Havok, Taya Valkyrie, Alisha Edwards, Nevaeh, Rosemary

– John E Bravo dressed as Taya and Rosemary during the match.

– Didn’t get a clear view of who eliminated Katie Forbes

Order Of Eliminations

1.) John E. Bravo was by Kylie Rae & Tasha Steelz.

2.) Tasha Steelz was eliminated by Kylie Rae

3.) Susie Yung was eliminated by Taya Valkyrie & Rosemary

4.) Jessica Havok was eliminated by John E. Bravo

5.) Madison Rayne was eliminated by Kylie Rae

6.) Alisha Edwards was eliminated by Nevaeh

7.) Nevaeh was eliminated by Kimber Lee

8.) Kiera Hogan was eliminated by Rosemary

9.) Kimber Lee was eliminated by Kylie Rae

10.) Rosemary was eliminated by Taya Valkyrie

11.) Taya Valkyrie was eliminated by Kylie Rae

Rae negates The Road To Valhalla. Rae drills Valkyrie with The Canadian Destroyer. Rae connects with The Kylie Special to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kylie Rae via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Willie Mack (c) vs. Chris Bey For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

Macks ducks a clothesline from Bey. Rockers Punches. Mack with a Rolling Elbow. Mack whips Bey across the ring. Bey with a SpringBoard Arm-Drag TakeOver. Bey pops back on his feet. Bey talks smack to Mack. Bey whips Mack across the ring. Mack with a deep arm-drag. Mack duck a clothesline from Bey. Mack with a Lou Thez Press. Bey regroups on the outside. Bey denies The PK. Bey sweeps out the legs of Mack. Mack avoids the wrecking ball dropkick. Mack kicks Bey in the back. Mack hits The Leaping NeckBreaker off the ring apron. Mack rolls Bey back into the ring. Mack with a Fallaway Slam. Mack pops back on his feet. Mack with The Standing MoonSault for a two count.

Mack with clubbing elbow smashes. Bey side steps Mack into the turnbuckles. Bey with an Apron Enzuigiri. Mack responds with an enzuigiri of his own. Mack goes for The SuperPlex, but Bey blocks it. Mack denies The Sunset Bomb. Bey kicks out the legs of Mack. Bey hits The SlingShot SlingBlade for a two count. Bey with a Leaping Back Elbow Smash. Bey follows that with The Swinging NeckBreaker for a two count. Bey talks smack to Mack. Mack slaps Bey in the face. Bey with a Spinning Back Kick. Mack reverses out of the irish whip from Bey. Bey rolls Mack over for a two count. Mack blocks a boot from Bey. Bey with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Mack answers with a SitOut PowerBomb in mid-air.

Mack clotheslines Bey. Mack with a Spinning Back Elbow Smash. Mack with two corner clotheslines. Mack hits The Back Senton Splash. Mack goes for an Exploder Suplex, but Bey lands back on his feet. Mack negates The Famouser. Mack with an Exploder Suplex into the turnbuckles for a two count. Bey uses the referee to his advantage. Bey with a Jumping Knee Strike. Bey dropkicks Mack’s back. Mack reverses out of the irish whip from Bey. Bey kicks Mack in the face. Bey connects with The Canadian Destroyer for a two count. Mack kicks Bey in the gut. Mack drops Bey with The Stunner. Bey avoids The Six Star Frog Splash. Mack inadvertently shoves Bey into the referee. Bey rakes the eyes of Mack. Bey hits The SpringBoard Crucifix Bomb. Bey plants Mack with The Art Of Finesse to pickup the victory.

Winner: New IMPACT X-Division Champion, Chris Bey via Pinfall

– Scott D’Amore politely tells Heath Miller to leave the building because he’s not currently signed to IMPACT Wrestling. Rhino tells Miller to show up on Tuesday.

Fifth Match: The North (c) vs. Sami Callihan & Ken Shamrock For The IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

Josh Alexander and Ken Shamrock will start things off. Alexander with a double leg takedown. Alexander transitions into a ground and pound attack. Shamrock reaches the bottom rope which forces the break. Alexander brings Shamrock down to the mat. Alexander denies The Omoplata. Shamrock applies The Ankle Lock. Alexander grabs the bottom rope to force the break. Alexander talks strategy with Page. Shamrock tags in Callihan. Quick feeling out process. Callihan scores a right jab. Callihan backs Alexander into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Callihan with a knife edge chop. Following a snap mare takeover, Callihan kicks Alexander in the back. Alexander punches Callihan in the back. Alexander tags in Page. Double Irish Whip. Callihan kicks Alexander in the chest. Callihan shoves Page into Alexander. Callihan with a Pump Kick/DDT Combination. Callihan blasts Page with a knife edge chop. Callihan tags in Shamrock.

Shamrock repeatedly stomps on Page’s chest. Shamrock slams Page’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Shamrock with a straight right hand. Shamrock is mauling Page in the corner. Shamrock tags in Callihan. Callihan with a charging headbutt for a one count. Callihan applies a rear chin lock. Page grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Callihan stomps on the left knee of Page. Callihan tags in Shamrock. Shamrock with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Shamrock follows that with a DDT. Shamrock punches Page in the face. Shamrock slams Page’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Shamrock tags in Callihan. Callihan with a running elbow drop for a two count. Callihan are raining down haymakers. Callihan tags in Shamrock. Double Irish Whip. Alexander runs interference. Alexander sends Callihan tumbling to the floor. Page decks Shamrock with a back elbow smash. Page tags in Alexander. Shamrock PowerSlams Page. Shamrock drops Alexander with a big haymaker. Page runs away from Shamrock. Alexander attacks Shamrock from behind.

The North are double teaming Shamrock behind the referee’s back. Alexander rakes the eyes of Shamrock. Alexander rolls Shamrock back into the ring. Alexander with a forearm smash. Alexander with a knife edge chop. Shamrock answers with a haymaker. Alexander drives Shamrock back first into the turnbuckles. Alexander with clubbing shoulder blocks. Alexander delivers a gut punch. Alexander with forearm shivers. Alexander tags in Page. Double Whip into the turnbuckles. Shamrock creates distance with a Double Clothesline. Shamrock tags in Callihan. Callihan ducks a clothesline from Page. Callihan with a Running Forearm Smash to Alexander. Callihan side steps Page into Alexander. Callihan with a Thrust Kick/Stunner Combination. Callihan SuperKicks Page. Callihan connects with The BrainBuster for a two count. Callihan with a chop/forearm combination. Callihan gets distracted by Alexander. Page dropkicks Callihan. Page drags Callihan to the corner. Page tags in Alexander.

Alexander is putting the boots to Callihan. Alexander kicks Callihan in the chest. Alexander with a high elbow smash. Alexander with a knife edge chop. Alexander tags in Page. Alexander drives his knee into the midsection of Callihan. Assisted Shoulder Tackle. Page taunts Shamrock. Page stomps on the midsection of Callihan. Page applies a rear chin lock. Callihan gets back to a vertical base. Callihan decks Page with a back elbow smash. Forearm Exchange. Standing Switch Exchange. Both men are knocked down after The Double Big Boot. Shamrock and Alexander are tagged in. Shamrock with a Jumping Knee Strike. Shamrock dropkicks Page. Shamrock with two clotheslines. Shamrock PowerSlams Alexander for a two count. Shamrock tags in Callihan. Alexander negates The Cactus Special. Alexander side steps Callihan into the turnbuckles. Callihan with a back elbow smash. Page grabs the right ankle of Callihan. Alexander tags in Page. Double Iconoclasm. The North connects with The Modified Double Crucifix PowerBomb for a two count. Page tags in Alexander.

Page knocks Shamrock off the ring apron. Alexander goes for The Burning Hammer, but Callihan lands back on his feet. Callihan tags in Shamrock. Shamrock with heavy bodyshots. Shamrock with an OverHead Belly to Belly Suplex over the top rope. Page clocks Callihan with a RoundHouse Kick. Page mocks Shamrock. Page goes for a Mid-Kick, but Shamrock counters with The Ankle Lock. Alexander chop blocks Callihan. Alexander gets Callihan in The Ankle Lock. Dueling Ankle Locks. Slap Exchange. Callihan hits The Cutter. Shamrock applies another Ankle Lock. Page throws Callihan into Shamrock. Shamrock starts arguing with Callihan. Alexander shoves Shamrock into Callihan. Shamrock dodges The Rolling Elbow. Callihan and Shamrock with a GTS/RoundHouse Kick Combination. Callihan connects with The Cactus Special for a two count. Callihan dumps Page out of the ring. Callihan runs Page into the steel barricade. Alexander tells Shamrock to bring it. Shamrock inadvertently lays out Callihan with a RoundHouse Kick. Alexander slams Shamrock’s throat across the top strand. Shamrock with an Avalanche OverHead Belly to Belly Suplex. Page pulls Alexander out of harms way. Page rolls Shamrock back into the ring. The North plants Shamrock with The Double Neutralizer to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IMPACT World Tag Team Champions, The North via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo For The IMPACT Knockouts Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Grace backs Purrazzo into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Purrazzo regroups on the outside. Strong lockup. Wrist Lock Exchange. Purrazzo with a waist lock go-behind. Grace slings Purrazzo off her back. Purrazzo calls another timeout. Purrazzo applies a waist lock. Grace decks Purrazzo with a back elbow smash. Grace drops Purrazzo with a shoulder tackle. Grace clotheslines Purrazzo. Grace with an Exploder Suplex. Grace lands The Suicide Dive. Grace transitions into a ground and pound attack. Grace rolls Purrazzo back into the ring. Grace with a snap elbow drop for a one count. Grace with a forearm smash. Grace puts Purrazzo on the top turnbuckle. Grace slaps Purrazzo in the chest. Purrazzo negates The MuscleBuster. Purrazzo kicks the left shoulder of Grace. Purrazzo with a Flying Double Foot Stomp.

Purrazzo with two leg drops across the left shoulder of Grace. Purrazzo has complete control of the match. Purrazzo wraps the left shoulder of Grace around the bottom rope. Purrazzo repeatedly stomps on Grace’s chest. Purrazzo is choking Grace with her boot. Purrazzo with three short-arm clotheslines for a one count. Purrazzo applies an arm-bar. Grace puts her foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Purrazzo with a forearm smash. Grace reverses out of the irish whip from Purrazzo. Purrazzo crawls under Grace. Purrazzo locks in The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Purrazzo denies The Grace Driver. Purrazzo applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Grace kicks Purrazzo in the face. Grace puts her foot on the bottom rope which creates separation. Purrazzo continues to work on the left shoulder of Grace. Purrazzo toys around with Grace. Grace strikes the back of Purrazzo’s neck. Grace clings to the top rope. Grace with a back elbow smash. Grace drops Purrazzo with two shoulder blocks.

Grace with a Leaping Senton Splash for a two count. Purrazzo grabs a side headlock. Grace ducks a clothesline from Purrazzo. Standing Switch Exchange. Purrazzo with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Grace applies The Rear Naked Choke. Purrazzo rolls Grace over for a two count. Grace with a corner clothesline. Grace applies the bow and arrow stretch around the steel ring post. Grace slaps Purrazzo in the back. Purrazzo with an arm-ringer across the top strand. Forearm Exchange. Purrazzo with a Big Boot. Grace connects with The Grace Driver for a two count. Purrazzo with an inside cradle for a two count. Purrazzo applies The Triangle Choke. Grace hits The SpineBuster.

Second Forearm Exchange. Bodyslam/Forearm Exchange. Release German Suplex Exchange. Purrazzo nails Grace with The Pump Kick. Purrazzo kicks the left shoulder of Grace. Purrazzo delivers The Pendulum for a two count. Purrazzo goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Grace blocks it. Grace kicks Purrazzo in the face. Grace drives Purrazzo face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Grace with a ShotGun Meteora. Grace with a Sliding Elbow Smash. Grace lands The Vader Bomb for a two count. Purrazzo negates The Grace Driver. Grace hammers down on the back of Purrazzo’s neck. Grace goes for a PowerBomb, but Purrazzo counters with a jackknife cover for a two count. Purrazzo makes Grace tap out to The Double Fujiwara Arm-Bar.

Winner: New IMPACT Knockouts Champion, Deonna Purrazzo via Submission

– IMPACT Bound For Glory 2020 will take place on October 24th.

Seventh Match: Eddie Edwards vs. Ace Austin w/Madman Fulton vs Trey Miguel vs. Rich Swann vs. Eric Young In A Fatal Five Way Elimination Match For The IMPACT World Championship

