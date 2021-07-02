Next Thursday’s Impact Wrestling episode on AXS will feature the Slammiversary contract signing for the Impact World Title match between Sami Callihan and champion Kenny Omega.

Next week’s show will also feature Havok and Rosemary vs. Kimber Lee and Susan. The winners will become the new #1 contenders to challenge Knockouts Tag Team Champions Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz at Slammiversary.

Stay tuned for more on next week’s Impact.

