During his interview with Fightful, Sledge recalled advice Steve Austin gave him prior to his ROH stint. Here’s what he had to say:

Oh, yeah. Good, man. I talk to Steve, maybe, once a couple months. Just a text, real quick. ‘Hey, brother. How’s it going?’ ‘Good.’ I sent him my Ring of Honor debut. I sent him, when I took a video of me signing my contract. I sent him a video of that. Before I went to the tryout, I talked to him over the phone and asked him, ‘Hey, man. Do you have any advice before I head in there?’ He goes, ‘Leave no doubt in their minds. Leave no doubt. Go in there and be the badass motherfucker I know you can be and go kill that shit.

You an check out the interview HERE.

Credit: Fightful.